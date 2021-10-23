NATO To Hold Taliban Accountable For Their Pledges On Counterterrorism: Jens Stoltenberg

On Saturday, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated bloc's allies and partners are working to hold the Taliban responsible for all of their promises, including not allowing their soil to be used against others, human rights, and safe passage for individuals wishing to leave Afghanistan. Following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, he emphasised that the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was unanimous, and the subsequent tragedy to the Afghan people is "heart-breaking," reported Khaama Press. He further said that the alliance is making an all-out effort to reintegrate those who have fled Afghanistan. "In the last few weeks, we have made progress in resettling those people in different countries," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Stating that nearly 20,000 people are still stranded in Afghanistan, the NATO chief hoped that the evacuation process in the country would resume soon. Meanwhile, on October 20, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Taliban's interim government, claimed that Afghanistan is now stable and that no country will have any threat from the war-ravaged country. The Taliban will make all-out efforts in ensuring that there is no threat, he said while speaking at the Moscow Format Dialogue as reported by TOLO News. He called on the international community to recognise the Taliban's interim administration, emphasising that isolating Afghanistan benefits no one. Hanafi also urged the United States to release Afghanistan's financial assets, stressing that coercion had failed to produce results.

US refuses to release Afghanistan's frozen assets

The US has refused to release Afghanistan's frozen assets but stated that it is committed to providing humanitarian help to Afghan nationals and that the Taliban must assist in the distribution process. Wally Adeyemo, the US Deputy Minister of Finance highlighted the importance of maintaining pressure on the Taliban, saying that the Afghan people should not be harmed, reported ANI. On August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, and the country has since been wracked by humanitarian and economic disasters. Due to its extensive violations of human rights and inability to build an inclusive administration, the international community has refused to recognise the Taliban-led government. The World Bank and the IMF have also halted aid and delivery of contingent funds to the war-torn country due to a lack of international recognition.

