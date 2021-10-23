Continuing its atrocities against the minorities, the Taliban in Afghanistan has reportedly given an ultimatum to Sikhs to either convert to Islam or leave the country. The reports of such brutalities comes a day after reports regarding schools for girls being shut down had come out. Meanwhile, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke to Republic and informed that he had received an SOS call on Friday night from Sikhs in Afghanistan asking to save their lives.

''Sikhs and Hindus in grave danger in Afghanistan.'' Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

"I am afraid of not just the future but people in Afghanistan are in danger and the threat is so high that they might even lose their lives. These are the same people who have lived in Afghanistan for years. Guru Nanak had visited Afghanistan and after him, a lot of Sikhs had reached there. I received information that the Gurdwara in Afghanistan has been acquired by the Taliban and they have decided to build a mosque over it. It is now understood they will not let Sikhs live there and I had received an SOS call last night asking to save their lives," added Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Shia and Sunni conflict in Afghanistan

SAD leader Sirsa went on to add that on Friday night, a clash erupted between Shia and Sunni Muslims in Afghanistan and claimed that Taliban fighters murdered and hanged Shia Muslims in between a market.

"In Jalalabad yesterday, a fight erupted between Shia and Sunni Muslims and since the Taliban belongs to the Suni community, they murdered Shia people and hanged their bodies in the market. Minorities are in grave danger and they will not allow any non-Islamic in Afghanistan. Anyway, the only non-Islamic community remaining is Sikh and Hindu and out of thousands there are almost 235 left," concluded Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

In a prior update, reports suggested that schools for girls have been closed in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban takeover in August, girls over the age of 12 are attending a clandestine virtual school, according to a report by The Times.