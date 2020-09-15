Alexei Navalny Shares Picture From Hospital, Says 'I Am Able To Breathe By Myself'

Russian opposition leader Alexie Navalny, on September 15, informed that he can now breathe independently following his alleged poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok last month. While taking to Instagram, the Putin-critic shared a picture from the hospital in which he could be seen sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family. In the caption, Navalny said that he can hardly do anything, however, he added that he was able to breathe on his own all day.

Navalny wrote, “Hi, this is Navalny. I miss you. I still can hardly do anything, but yesterday I was able to breathe on my own all day. Generally myself. I did not use any outside help, not even the simplest valve in my throat. I liked it very much”.

Navalny’s post comes a day after the doctors at the Charite hospital reportedly said that his condition ‘continues to improve’. The hospital staff had said that Navalny was able to leave his bed for short periods. Meanwhile, as the German government announced that a military lab had found evidence of Novichok, the Soviet-era nerve agent, western leaders piled pressure on Russia to explain how Navalny was poisoned. On Tuesday, the German officials said that specialists laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed the poisoning of Russian opposition leader.

Kremlin rejects accusations

However, Kremlin has repeatedly and openly rejected accusations that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was responsible for the incident. In an address to the press, Kremlin said there were no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against Moscow or criminal investigations. It further trashed the allegations of ‘intentional poisoning’ of Navalny by Russian authorities. The Russian government accused the Russian doctors and pro-Kremlin media of the fabrication of the victim’s deliberate poisoning narrative that outraged Navalny's allies who held the Kremlin responsible for poisoning the critic.

Russian police continue to seek access to Navalny for questioning after Moscow rubbished Germany’s findings in Kremlin critic’s toxicology report. The Siberian transport police said in a statement that Russia would prepare a request to let its officers and an “expert” shadow German investigators as they probe Navalny’s case.

