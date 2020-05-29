UK Considering Citizenship Path For Hong Kong Nationals Due To China's New Security Law

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have expressed their concerns over China's controversial security law. The ministers said that the government is mulling over providing citizenship for British National Overseas Passport holders.

Many countries have expressed their displeasure over China's new security law fearing that it would be the end of Hong Kong's autonomy. Experts have said that the new rule would be a huge blow to what is called 'one country, two systems'. This principle of governance was adopted by China as Hong Kong was declared its Special Administrative Region in 1997 following the departure of the British. The United Kingdom has joined other countries in expressing concerns over the latest decision by the Chinese government and a discussion is underway on extending the visa rights of British Nationals living in Hong Kong.

Taking to Twitter, the home secretary said that she would explore options for citizenship for British Nationals in Hong Kong and assured that the UK would continue to defend the rights of the people of Hong Kong.

Deeply concerned at China's proposals for legislation related to national security in Hong Kong.



If imposed, @DominicRaab & I will explore options for a path to citizenship for BNO passport holders.



UK will continue to defend the rights & freedoms of the people of Hong Kong. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) May 28, 2020

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab released a statement saying: ''China’s decision to impose the new national security law on Hong Kong lies in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally-binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration. The proposed law would undermine the One Country, Two Systems framework. It also raises the prospect of prosecution in Hong Kong for political crimes, and undermines existing commitments to protect the rights of Hong Kong people – including those set out in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.''

There are more than three hundred thousand British National Overseas Passport holders in Hong Kong. The government in UK is also under pressure from Conservative backbench to act for its citizens in the region as the Chinese Parliament approved the new security law for Hong Kong. Currently, BNO passport holders could stay in the UK for six months without a visa which could be extended to twelve months suggested the Foreign Secretary.