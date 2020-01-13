Nepal Makes Yoga Compulsory In School To Promote Healthy Lifestyle

Nepal government recently made yoga compulsory for school children in a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle, according to media reports. The course will be implemented in the school curriculum from the upcoming academic sessions and will be timely revised if needed.

Nepal’s Ministry of Education, Science and technology have completed designing courses on yoga for grades ninth to twelfth. Along with that, through an integrated approach, certain concepts about Yoga will be incorporated in other compulsory subjects like English and Nepali as per reports of the international media. The subject will have credits similar to other subjects. The subject will be taught under a three-year diploma programme under the Council for Technical Education. Meanwhile, the curriculum for the three-year vocational course on ‘Technical School Leaving Certificate in Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy’ has also been designed.

While talking to an International media, Krishna Prashad Kapri, joint secretary at the ministry of education, science and technology said, that the students will have an option to choose between yoga, Ayurveda, and natural medicine as an optional subject at the school level. Ministry spokesman, Deepak Sharma said that the course is integrated with the school curriculum to promote a healthy lifestyle. Kapri also said that the courses will help students learn about Yoga and its importance. The course will also instil moral values in students and help them maintain their mental health. He further revealed that besides being helpful in the treatment of various ailments, Yoga, Ayurveda and naturopathy will also be helpful for further research.

Meanwhile, India is reportedly offering training to a batch of 21 Nepali government officers on anti-corruption training programmes to curb corrupt practices and enhance good governance in the Himalayan nation. The first batch of officers found the training, which was specially designed with inputs from the Nepal government, to be good and fruitful, the statement said. "This course will strengthen the institutional capacity of CIAA to curb corrupt practices and enhance good governance in Nepal," according to the embassy statement.