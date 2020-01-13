Kobe Bryant Opens Up On Regret Over Joining NBA Straight Out Of High School

Former Lakers player Kobe Bryant is now regarded as an NBA legend. However, in a recent podcast, Bryant revealed that he initially regretted joining NBA straight out of high school. Bryant and a select few players started playing NBA without any college experience.

NBA 2019-201: Kobe Bryant reveals that he regretted joining NBA straight out of high school

According to Bryant, he was frustrated and irritated as he was on the bench for prolonged periods of time. Kobe Bryant saw his teammates play for over 30 minutes, while he had to continued to warm the bench. The 5-time NBA champion added that sitting on the bench and waiting was the 'hardest part' as it made him think that he should have joined college. Kobe also struggled to establish a relationship with the former Lakers coach Dell Demps. Though Kobe Bryant played 71 games under Dell Demps that season, he averaged only 15 minutes per game.

The next season, Kobe Bryant was still on the bench but averaged 26 minutes per game. He was also the youngest NBA All-Star in history. After the NBA 1998-99 lockout-shortened season, Bryant went on to win three consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers.

NBA 2019-20: Gigi Bryant is the reason Kobe Bryant is back into watching NBA regularly

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic greets Lakers legend Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gigi pic.twitter.com/6A27jYYto8 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

Spotted: Mamba & Mambacita 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/bmlQAfvOzT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2019

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gigi, have been attending NBA games regularly this season. Gigi, who is the part of her high school basketball team, has been learning the ropes from her father. After his retirement, Bryant had informed that he would be focusing on his family and not watch many NBA games live. Now, thanks to Gigi, Bryant now has an NBA League Pass. Both were last seen at the Mavericks vs Lakers game, where Bryant shares some moments with Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

