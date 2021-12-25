Nepal PM Expected To Visit India In Early January, To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi

After the officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an invitation to Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit India, it is now speculated that PM Deuba is expected to visit India in early January next year. As per the reports of ANI, a top official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Nepali Prime Minister Deuba has been formally invited to visit and that this would be his second trip to another country. The official also stated that he will most likely travel to India in the first few weeks of January in the next year.

A source inside the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu who is familiar with the situation also verified that Deuba has been invited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The source stated that this comes months after both Prime Ministers issued invitations to each other to visit during the Glasgow climate summit, according to ANI. It would be Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's first visit to India after being named Premier by the Supreme Court.

PM Deuba to be a part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Diplomatic sources in Kathmandu and New Delhi suggests that Deuba is visiting India to be a part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, according to the Kathmandu Post. It will take place from January 10 to12, which is its 10th iteration. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a biennial event that began in the year 2003. Deuba would meet with some other senior Indian leaders in addition to PM Modi. On his visit, PM Deuba will also have a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

PM Deuba last met his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, during the COP26 session in Glasgow last month. The two then addressed measures to further improve bilateral cooperation, notably in the context of continuing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. They also acknowledged the collaboration between the two countries throughout the pandemic, particularly in the transfer of vaccinations, medications and medical equipment from India to Nepal, as well as in assuring the free flow of products across borders.

