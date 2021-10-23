Nepal PM: India's COVID Vaccination Feat To Give Boost To Ensuring Safety In Neighbourhood

As India crossed a billion COVID vaccination mark, Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for achieving the remarkable feat. On Thursday, India became the second country, only after China, to administer a billion doses of coronavirus vaccine to its population. Following this, the Nepali leader penned a note to PM Narendra Modi saying that India’s rapid vaccination has not helped the residents but also bolstered COVID immunity in the region.

Additionally in his tweet, Deuba also thanked PM Modi for supporting Nepal’s vaccination drive and its recovery from the lethal respiratory illness. Earlier this month, New Delhi sent 10 crore vaccine doses to Nepal as it resumed its Vaccine Maitri initiative. Notably, the government had frozen the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative owing to the devastating effects of the lethal COVID second wave earlier this year.

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi for administering one billion Covid-19 vaccines in India! This remarkable achievement will provide a massive boost in ensuring safety in the neighbourhood and beyond. Also, thank you for supporting Nepal’s vaccine drive and recovery. — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) October 22, 2021

India administers a billion doses

On Thursday, the Prime Minister visited Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as India clocked a billion vaccine doses. The Centre has planned multiple celebrations to mark this occasion including expanding its awareness campaign via announcements at airplanes, ships, metros, and at railway stations. Apart from this, the largest khadi tricolour will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday to mark the feat and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), plans to light up 100 landmarks of India with the tricolour.

Speaking about the road ahead, Mandaviya said, "After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19". The Centre also informed that villages that have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for the same. Meanwhile, airline company SpiceJet said that it will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone.

As per COWIN portal, 75 percent of all adults have received the first dose of the vaccine and 31 per cent have been administered both doses. Topping the list of highest doses are Uttar Pradesh (12,08,84,032), Maharashtra (9,23,34,244), West Bengal (6,82,34,821), Gujarat (6,73,60,662) and Madhya Pradesh (6,67,91,915).

