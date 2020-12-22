Nepal PM Oli Defends Parliament Dissolution & Early Elections; Slams Intra-party Deadlock

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday defended his move to abruptly dissolve Parliament, saying he was forced to seek a fresh mandate through elections as the rift within the ruling Nepal Communist Party severely affected his government's functioning. In a live broadcast on state-owned Nepal Television, Oli asked everyone to be prepared for the elections on April 30 and May 10 next year.

'I appeal to all to not waste time'

"We hadn't expected that we would ever need to take people's mandate one-and-a-half year ahead of the schedule. The 2017 elections had given a clear mandate for political stability but the country being pushed into an endless controversy, inviting a situation of stalemate, left me with no options other than to go to the public again," Oli said. Oli on Sunday sprang a surprise on his rivals and got the President to dissolve Parliament, a controversial move amidst a prolonged tussle for power between him and former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' within the ruling dispensation.

"At this point in time, I appeal to the youth around the nation to unite and actively take part to save democracy. Claims and assumptions that the commencement of an early election would put the constitution in trouble, endanger the democratic republic and drive the nation towards the path of instability are all baseless. People's mandate is vital to experience political stability in the nation. That's why I appeal to all to not waste time by indulging in confusions rather prepare for the general election," Oli said.

He accused some of his own party leaders of being responsible for forcing him to take this step. "When the Prime Minister of the majority government was not allowed to work, I did not want to indulge in unfair practices behind closed doors and reach a compromise with them," Oli said, adding that giving a chance to the people for a fresh mandate is "the best democratic alternative."

At least 11 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against Oli's move, PTI reported quoting court sources. The apex court has fixed Wednesday for hearing of the cases. Meanwhile, protests were organised in Kathmandu and other major cities against Oli's move. The angry protestors burnt Oli's effigy and chanted anti-government slogans.

(With agency inputs)