Nepal PM Oli In No Mood To Resign; Team Grumbles At SC Verdict As Political Rivals Circle

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will not resign immediately and implement the Supreme Court's verdict against him by facing Parliament that is due to convene within two weeks, an official representing the PM said on Wednesday.

"The Supreme Court's verdict is controversial, however, it should be accepted and implemented. Its effects will be seen in the future as the decision has not provided any solution to the political problems," Oli's Press Advisor Surya Thapa said.

'Oli will not tender his resignation as of now'

He claimed that the apex court's verdict will further fuel instability and pave way for power-play. "The Prime Minister will face the House of Representatives to implement the verdict but will not tender his resignation as of now," Thapa was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times.

Oli's Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal, mirroring Thapa's sentiments, said that all will have to accept the court's decision. "However, it provides no solution to existing political complications," Rimal said. Thapa's reaction comes amid mounting pressure on the Prime Minister to step down following the court verdict, according to a PTI report.

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) chair, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, has called the standing committee meeting of leaders close to his faction. The meeting has been called for 11:00 am on Thursday at Oli's official residence in Baluwatar, according to The Himalayan Times.

On the other hand, co-chairs of the Dahal-Nepal faction of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) met with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday. READ | 'Either do politics or stay with our Morcha': Kisan Manch President slams Rakesh Tikait

To form a new government, keeping in mind the present scenario, no single party can comfortably garner a majority, unilaterally. The backing of the main opposition Nepali Congress appears vital to either side. Therefore, Thursday's meeting between NC President Deuba and NCP faction leaders Dahal and Nepal will be viewed through an analytical lens, the daily reported.

In a landmark ruling, a five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher on Tuesday annulled the Oli government's "unconstitutional" decision to dissolve the 275-member lower house of Parliament. The court also ordered the government to summon the House session within the next 13 days.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

(With PTI inputs)