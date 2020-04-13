Nepal Can't Lift Lockdown Unless Situation Improves In India: PM Oli Over COVID-19 Crisis

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has announced that the country cannot lift lockdown unless the pandemic situation normalizes in its neighbouring country India, according to reports. Oli’s decision was made clear to Chief Ministers of seven provinces as of April 10 in a LIVE video conference. The former has the porous Indo-Nepal borders sealed and non-essential movement banned to stem the COVID-19 disease outbreak.

In an announcement to toughen the measures further, Oli told a news agency, “We cannot lift the lockdown despite the fact that the number of cases has continued to rise in India.” He further added saying, “There is no point in becoming emotional about lifting the lockdown. Instead, we have to adopt stricter measures to control the spread of COVID-19."

Reportedly, he directed the Chief Ministers to launch a COVID-19 campaign to spread awareness so that people felt the need to enact the stay-at-home protocol. He further stressed to enhance the co-operation between the provincial and the federal government to combat the global health crisis.

12 cases of COVID-19

Several new containment guidelines were also recommended to the PM by the Chief Ministers. Among those who presided over the virtual conference were Sher Dhan Rai, Lal Babu Raut, Dormani Poudel, Prithivi Subba Gurung, Shanker Porkharel, Mahendra Shahi, and Trilochan Bhatta, as per the media reports. The meeting streamed for over four hours wherein the leaders hinted to extend the lockdown imposed around March 24 nationwide which was set to end in the midst of March.

Nepal has reported 12 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, three new cases detected within the past 24 hours. So far, one person has succumbed to the infection. The cabinet meeting had earlier extended the home confinement measure until April 15 in view of the surge in the locally transmitted cases of Coronavirus, confirmed media reports.

