Good News: Five Stories To Lighten Up The Mood Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With the world fighting a pandemic that has claimed several lives over the past few months and with reports of deaths and rise in cases, people are surely looking for some positive news to consume. Google trends revealed that ‘good news’ searches are at an all-time high. Since January 2020, the search rate for ‘good news’ started exponentially rising and is currently at its peak. Therefore, in the wake of what internet users are calling 'dark times', here are five best stories to lighten up the mood.

Man dresses up to cheer neighbourhood

Pictures of a former Royal Marine from the United Kingdom are making rounds on the internet for his unique gesture to cheer up his neighbours as people are locked down in their homes due to the pandemic. Each day, the former Marine from Weymouth wore different costumes to cheer his neighbourhood where he dresses up like a warrior, a sailor, and Batman among other characters.

My mate has been dressing up everyday to cheer the neighbourhood up while he takes the dogs out 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r2CDWRuvc3 — Jack (@jackp593) April 8, 2020

Cat and dog crossing obstacles

A new video of a cat and dog has added to the old age argument of which of them are better pets. In the 25-seconds long video clip shared on Twitter, the pet owners create an obstacle outside the door using everyday household items and leave them one by one to cross it. The black cat uses its agile body to carefully cross the obstacle without knocking over any of the items kept as obstruction. Later, the owners leave the white-and-brown coloured dog to cross the obstacle.

Kitten and baby monkey’s ‘adorable’ relationship

On the occasion of Siblings Day, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared an ‘adorable’ video of a kitten and a baby monkey having a ‘lovely relationship’. In the video, one can see the baby monkey putting his hands around the kitten. The ‘best siblings’ step down the stairs and then sit in front of a lawn, while admiring nature. The baby monkey then puts its arm around the kitten and cuddle with the kitten.

It’s not biology alone which makes Siblings.

On world siblings day, appreciate a lovely relationship fit enough to be one of the best siblings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ws92oyVGhQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 11, 2020

Cat saves toddler

In a surprising incident, a pet cat has saved the life of a toddler. A recent video that surfaced on Twitter shows a cat jumping to rescue a toddler who was about to fall down a flight of stairs. The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nada on April 11 and has received nearly 10 thousand views and one thousand likes till now.

Pet cat saves the life of the kid. See the end to visualise where the child would have landed👍🏻



And this reminds me of my German Shepard, twice keeping the cobra away from my kids. pic.twitter.com/0T5EOJ2N29 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 11, 2020

US Embassy in Delhi receives 'unexpected visitors’

The United States Embassy in New Delhi hosted “unexpected visitors” on April 10 while India is under complete lockdown barring essential services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. US Ambassador Ken Juster shared the photographs, on his official Twitter account, of two peacocks roaming around Roosevelt House, the envoy’s residence. In the four pictures shared by the ambassador, the two peacocks can be seen wandering on the campus.

Despite the lockdown, two unexpected visitors showed up at #RooseveltHouse. Please continue to stay safe and healthy during the #COVID19 crisis! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/koJTlrp0Oi — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) April 10, 2020

