Nepal Landslide: Police And Security Forces Start Search Operation, 11 Killed

On September 13, the rescue team along with the army commenced a search hand rescue operation for the missing persons, after a deadly landslide wreaked havoc on three villages in Nepal’s mountains, authorities said in a statement. As many as 11 dead bodies have been retrieved out of the debris as the Nepal police, armed forces, and the local villagers continue to search for at least 15 more people who have been declared missing post the calamity, Nepal government administrator Baburam Khanal said in an AP report.

Heavy rainfall and weather conditions made the job of the rescuers challenging, however, Sunday’s clear skies allowed the forces to scourge through the higher ground in the landslide area, in the Sindhupalchowk district, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu. The landslide was triggered by the heavy monsoon rain as the massive mudslides hit different areas causing the landslide in the region.

The government administrators sprung to action, as a security team comprising the Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel was dispatched to the incident site, who started rescue efforts in the area. Due to the continuing rains prevented helicopter mission in the Himalayan nation. Of the 11 bodies recovered, seven were identified as women, meanwhile, search operations have been going on to rescue the missing people, Nepal's home ministry told separate PTI sources.

Read: Nepal And China To Reveal New Height Of Mount Everest After COVID Pandemic Delay

Read: Nepal Govt Working On A Plan To Woo Indian Tourists After Improvement In COVID-19 Situation

Several missing or feared buried

According to an AP report, the landslide was triggered overnight, as it swept the Nepalese villages. Immediately, at least six people were found dead, while 26 were reported either missing or feared buried under the extensive debris of land. Bodies of the deceased villagers were pulled out of the ruins at Seby the official's team dispatched on site. Homes of several villagers were reported destroyed in the monsoon casualties. According to the Home Ministry’s data, deaths caused due to the monsoon related calamity shot up to a total of 351, while as many as 85 were still missing in Nepal this year.

Read: Leopard Spotted In Chandeli Village Along India-Nepal Border, Movements Under Surveillance

[In this photo by PTI landslide wreaked havoc on three villages in Nepal’s mountains.]

[An injured girl is rescued after a landslide struck in Sindhupalchowk district, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal. Credit: AP]

[Flash floods and a landslide triggered by heavy rains killed many and several went missing. Credit: Twitter/@AaravSeth888]

[Several areas were submerged in Sindhupalchowk district, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Kathmandu.Credit: Twitter/@AaravSeth888]

[Himalayan nation Nepal's biggest monsoon-related disaster this year that led many to evacuate homes and flee. Credit: Twitter/@AaravSeth888]

[Animals were also seen stranded in the monsoon related calamity in Nepal in this year 2020. Credit: Twitter/@AaravSeth888]

[Around 18 houses in Sindhupalchowk district. Credit: ANI]

Read: Nepal's Coronavirus Infection Tally Rises To 46,257

Read: Nepali National Carrying 6.1 Kg Of Charas Arrested In Indo-Nepal Border Town