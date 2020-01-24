Coronavirus Epidemic In China Leads Huanxi Studio Releasing Their Film Online

The Chinese film, Lost in Russia, was expected to be one of the biggest box office hits for production house Studio Huanxi during the Lunar New Year. The film was set to release in theatres across China on January 23, 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the country, the majority of the theatres in China have now shut down. Due to this coronavirus shutdown, Studio Huanxi has now announced that they will be releasing Lost in Russia for free on their online streaming platform.

Chinese comedy Lost in Russia to release online for free due to coronavirus outbreak

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak in China results in scrapping of Lunar New Year movie premieres

The recent coronavirus epidemic in China has led to a countrywide shutdown of several public facilities. Initially, Lost in Russia was expected to be the biggest Chinese blockbuster hit of the entire year, as the film was expected to dominate the box office during the lunar new year. The Chinese lunar new year has always been a time when moviegoers watch films in droves.

Also Read | Netflix releases documentary series about worldwide pandemic amid Coronavirus outbreak

However, due to the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak, most cinemas in China have now shut down. The Government of China has also advised people to avoid public locations as it could help promote the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. The last two films in the Lost in franchise earned a whopping combined revenue of $473 million, which is why many experts predicted that the third entry in the series, Lost in Russia, could cross a billion at the box office. However, just a day before the film's release, Studio Huanxi announced that they will not release the movie in theatres.

Also Read | Singapore reports two more cases of coronavirus, taking tally to three

Instead, Studio Huanxi has now revealed that the will be premiering the film for free on their in-house streaming platform, Huanxi Premium. Lost in Russia was one of the most anticipated films for Chinese moviegoers, especially with the coming lunar new year right around the corner. Thanks to Studio Huanxi releasing the film online, fans will now be able to enjoy the film without having to worry about the threat of the coronavirus epidemic.

Lost in Russia is a comedy-drama film that stars the massively popular Chinese actor, Xu, in the lead role. The film will be about a manipulative Chinese mother travelling across Russia with her son. In an interview with a Chinse news portal, Xu had stated that the film will be about the often funny but deeply loving nature of mother-child relationships in China.

Also Read | Shanghai Disneyland to remain closed until further notice amid Coronavirus outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.