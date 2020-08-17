Nepal PM To Inform Ministers About Possible Cabinet Reshuffle Today

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to table a cabinet meeting today where a possible cabinet reshuffle could be discussed, according to media reports. Oli has reportedly asked all the cabinet ministers as well as the ministers of state to attend the meeting this afternoon, where he is expected to inform them about the possible reshuffle. As per reports, no list has been prepared yet regarding which Minister or how many ministers will be replaced, Prime Minister Oli would just inform his colleagues about the issue today.

According to ANI, an official from Oli's office informed the agency that Prime Minister has asked the Secretariat members to include the topic amongst the agendas to be discussed today so that he could inform his ministers about the issue and ask them to prepare for the reshuffle. The cabinet meeting will reportedly take place at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar at around 4 pm. As per reports, Oli has been discussing the reshuffle with close aides at the party. Media reports suggest that a Secretariat meeting of Nepal Communist Party was held this morning at around 9:30 am.

Tensions within NCP

As per reports, everything is not well in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) as members, including party chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, are upset with Prime Minister Oli and his unilateral decision-making habit. Last month a meeting between Prime Minister Oli and Dahal was held at the former's residence amid speculations that the ruling Nepal Communist Party is heading towards a split. Several party members had recently called for Oli's resignation after his controversial statements involving India and Hindu deity Lord Ram.

(Image/inputs: ANI)