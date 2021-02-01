Netanyahu Dials PM Modi After Blast, Thanks Him For 'efforts To Retain Representatives'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 1 had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude for the “efforts to retain Israeli representatives following the terrorist incident near the Israeli Embassy in India.” As the investigating agencies are yet to identify any suspect related to the minor blast of January 29 near the Israeli Embassy, Israeli PM’s office said that PM Modi has stated India is “committed” to human society and that New Delhi will continue to cooperate with Jerusalem in the “fight against terrorism”.

Israeli PM’s office statement said, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his government's efforts to safeguard Israeli representatives in the aftermath of the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India.”

Meanwhile, a copy of the letter addressed to the "Israel Embassy Ambassador", recovered from the site of the blast by the Delhi Police was shared on Twitter by ANI's National Bureau Chief. A separate statement from PM Modi’s office said that he conveyed “strong condemnation” of the “terror attack” and assured Netanyahu that India prioritises the safety of Israeli diplomats and premisses.

PM Modi’s office said in a statement, “Prime Minister conveyed his strong condemnation of the terror attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on 29 January 2021. He assured Prime Minister Netanyahu that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, and would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators. Both leaders expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context.”

Netanyahu congratulates PM Modi over COVID-19 vaccines

Apart from exchanging views on the ‘terrorism’, Netanyahu also congratulated PM Modi on the production of COVID-19 vaccines along with the start of the mass vaccination drive. PM Modi also congratulated his Israeli counterpart over the immunisation drive in Israel while both leaders also talked about the possibility of future collaborations in the production and supply of the vaccines to Israel and mutual recognition of vaccine certificates.

Israeli PM’s office said, “Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated the Prime Minister of India on the production of vaccines in his country and the start of the vaccination campaign there, and the Prime Minister of India congratulated the successful vaccination campaign in Israel. The two discussed possible collaborations in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and mutual recognition of vaccine certificates.”

