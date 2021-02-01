Threat Letter Found At Israel Embassy Blast Mentions Iran's Leaders Killed By US, Revenge

Investigating agencies were yet to identify any suspect in the minor blast near the Israeli Embassy, a source told PTI on Sunday but stressed that all angles were being covered in the probe. The Delhi Police also covered the blast site near the Israeli Embassy in the national capital with a white-coloured tent to prevent the spot from being tampered with as the adjacent road opened for traffic.

Meanwhile, a copy of the letter addressed to the "Israel Embassy Ambassador", recovered from the site of the blast by the Delhi Police was shared on Twitter by ANI's National Bureau Chief. The letter written in English mentions the names of Gen Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force who was killed in a US air strike in January 2020, and Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizad, who played a crucial role in the country's nuclear programme and was assassinated near Tehran in November the same year, also by the US.

Iran link emerges in Israel embassy attack probe

"This is a trailer presented to you. We can end your life, anytime, anywhere..." the letter reads. The authenticity of the letter is still being checked. The letter is written by someone who identified himself as Sarallah India Hezbollah. The letter claims that the group has the capacity to "end your life" anytime and that Israeli terror shelters would be destroyed.

The agencies are collecting data from the cab services of the persons who were dropped in the nearby area of the spot just before the incident happened. The details of foreigners who came to Delhi recently are also being examined.

The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured. The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations. The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday, Israel's envoy to India Dr Ron Malka hinted that some nations or non-state organizations might feel threatened by the India-Israel bilateral ties.

