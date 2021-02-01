Jared Kushner Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For Israel Deals

Former US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz on January 31 were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating peace deals. The duo was selected by a US attorney named Alan Dershowitz for their efforts in brokering peace among the Gulf nations and normalising ties between the UAE and Israel with Abraham Accords agreement. According to sources of Fox News, Kushner, the enabler of peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco told the network that peace deals were extremely hard and there were people in Washington who were never able to work on foreign transactions for over 30 to 40 years.

Kushner, in a White House ceremony, was joined by Bahrain and the UAE along with his Middle East envoy Berkowitz to sign the diplomatic pacts with Israel. Middle East peace agreements were a milestone, according to US broadcasters, that was a ‘massive change’ for the conflict-ridden region. Former President Trump's chief adviser, in a statement to CBS News, said that he aimed to make the middle east region ‘more peaceful’ and safer, stressing free from wars. The Kushner pushed Israeli-Arab peace treaty in the Middle East was the first ever to involve a Gulf state. The White House adviser also made efforts for the historic first Israel-UAE flight to take off from Ben Gurion Airport, as a part of the resumption of air travel between Israel and UAE.

With Jared Kushner’s efforts, for the first time, an El Al 971 commercial passenger plane carrying the US and Israeli officials took off on August 31, 2020, and entered Saudi airspace. The three hours, 20-minute flight was a big step in the normalisation of relations as Saudi, for the first time, allowed the Israeli plane to cross its airspace. Apart from Kushner for middle east peace agreements, former US president Trump, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the World Health Organization (WHO) and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg were also nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, picked the 45th President of the US Trump for Abraham Accords and for brokering the Israel-UAE peace deal.

