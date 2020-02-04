Israel PM Netanyahu Meets Sudan's Leader To Discuss 'normalisation' Of Relations

The Israeli Prime Minister's office announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sudan's leader recently in a bid to discuss the future normalisation of relations between the two nations. Netanyahu met the chairman of Sudan's ruling sovereign council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Historic meeting

Israel and Sudan have been in war with each other since 1948, but following this latest visit, it could become only the third Arab nation to recognise the state of Israel. The Israeli Prime Minister on his official Twitter account said that this meeting would make 'History!' and that both leaders had agreed to normalize relation between Israel and Sudan.

#Entebbe: #Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin #Netanyahu had two hours of talks with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of #Sudan’s sovereign council.



They agreed to start cooperation leading to normalisation of the relationship between the two countries and modernisation of Sudan. pic.twitter.com/znNETB61QU — Rogers Atukunda (@rarrigz) February 4, 2020

In a historic development Prime Minister @netanyahu met today in Entebbe, Uganda with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. They agreed to start talks towards normalization of the relations between the two countries. 🇮🇱 🇸🇩 — Dani Dayan (@AmbDaniDayan) February 3, 2020

Read: Chinese Ambassador To Israel Compares Coronavirus Travel Bans To Holocaust, Faces Flak

Read: UNSC To Meet Over Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan

According to reports, the Palestinian Authority (PA) chief negotiator Saeb Erekat condemned the meeting between Netanyahu and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and claimed it to be a 'stab in the back' for Palestinians. Burhan is an army general that heads Sudan's sovereign council that is a transitional body comprised of both civilians and military personnel. It was created after longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir was overthrown last year.

Read: China's Israel Envoy Compares Virus Travel Bans To Holocaust

Read: Himachal Pradesh: Israeli National Held With 2.5 Kg Charas In Kullu

According to the statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office, both leaders had agreed to further normalisation, it added that Sudan is moving in a very positive direction. This view according to the statement was expressed by Netanyahu to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo