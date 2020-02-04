Union Budget
Israel PM Netanyahu Meets Sudan's Leader To Discuss 'normalisation' Of Relations

Rest of the World News

The Israeli PM's office announced that Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Sudan's leader recently in a bid to discuss the future normalisation of relations.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netanyahu meets Sudanese leader to discuss 'normalization'

The Israeli Prime Minister's office announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sudan's leader recently in a bid to discuss the future normalisation of relations between the two nations. Netanyahu met the chairman of Sudan's ruling sovereign council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Historic meeting

Israel and Sudan have been in war with each other since 1948, but following this latest visit, it could become only the third Arab nation to recognise the state of Israel. The Israeli Prime Minister on his official Twitter account said that this meeting would make 'History!' and that both leaders had agreed to normalize relation between Israel and Sudan.

Read: Chinese Ambassador To Israel Compares Coronavirus Travel Bans To Holocaust, Faces Flak

Read: UNSC To Meet Over Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan

According to reports, the Palestinian Authority (PA) chief negotiator Saeb Erekat condemned the meeting between Netanyahu and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and claimed it to be a 'stab in the back' for Palestinians. Burhan is an army general that heads Sudan's sovereign council that is a transitional body comprised of both civilians and military personnel. It was created after longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir was overthrown last year.

Read: China's Israel Envoy Compares Virus Travel Bans To Holocaust

Read: Himachal Pradesh: Israeli National Held With 2.5 Kg Charas In Kullu

According to the statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office, both leaders had agreed to further normalisation, it added that Sudan is moving in a very positive direction. This view according to the statement was expressed by Netanyahu  to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Published:
