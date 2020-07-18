Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans To Star In Netflix's Most Expensive Project Yet, 'The Gray Man'

The OTT platform Netflix just announced its most expensive project to date. According to Netflix's latest announcement which was shared by an entertainment portal, the platform will be producing a $200 million spy thriller called The Gray Man. The film will reportedly star Ryan Gosling as the titular assassin while Chris Evans will play the CIA agent tasked to hunt Gosling down. According to reports, the movie will be directed by the Russo Brother, Joe and Anthony, who are most known for directing Avengers: Endgame.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to star in Netflix's most expensive project to date directed by the Russo Brothers

According to a report from an entertainment portal, the upcoming Netflix film will be based on Mark Greaney’s The Gray Man series of books. The series tells the story of Court Gentry, also known as 'The Gray Man'. Court is an assassin who was once a skilled CIA operative and was considered a legend in the covert realm. Netflix reportedly wants to start their own spy thriller franchise, like James Bond, with Ryan Gosling playing the role of the titular character.

The Gray Man series of books has 10 entries and is still going on, so Netflix has a lot of content to adapt. In a statement to an entertainment portal, the Russo brothers stated that their intention was for it to compete with any theatrical film. Moreover, the directors were also glad to work with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Joe Russo added that the idea was to create a franchise and build out a whole universe with Ryan Gosling's character.

This new project is reportedly a part of Netflix’s plan to create their own big-budget franchises like the MCU, James Bond, or DCEU. During Netflix’s earnings, co-CEO Reed Hastings stated that the OTT platform was definitely focused on creating franchises. This statement was later reiterated by co-CEO Ted Sarandos while discussing Netflix's recent action movie, The Old Guard.

A release date for The Gray Man has not yet been shared by Netflix. Production for the movie is expected to start sometime in early 2021. The movie will likely be based on Mark Greaney's very first book that started off The Gray Man series.

