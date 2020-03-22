The Debate
COVID-19: Netherlands Coronavirus Cases Exceeds 3,600 With Over 600 New Cases

Rest of the World News

National Institute for Public Health an the Environment (RIVM), Netherlands has reportedly confirmed a total number of number of 3631 cases with 637 new cases.

COVID-19

Netherlands' National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has reportedly confirmed a total number of number of 3631 cases after 637 new cases were detected within the last 24 hours. As per the reports, the number of fatalities from the deadly virus has reached 136.

A statement reportedly read that since March 20, around 637 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3631. 

According to the international media reports, the statement added that most deaths occured between 80 and 84 years of age. The WHO declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. The deadly outbreak that emerged in Wuhan, China have infected 298,262 people and the death toll stands at 12,836 worldwide, as per reports. 

 Air France-KLM grounded flights

Along with the closing of public spaces, the Netherlands’ government has announced that Airline Air France-KLM will ground virtually its entire fleet for at least the next 60 days and the passenger numbers are expected to plunge by up to 90 per cent.

In a bid to keep the airline company afloat, the authorities have said that it will do “all it can”. Moreover, the budget airline Easyjet which reportedly has a major hub at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport is also halting flights.

According to reports, the Amsterdam stock exchange opened down 5.5 per cent on March 16 and has continued to fall in early trading, reportedly dipping below 400 points. Moreover, the AEX blue-chip index has also lost 20 per cent of its value in a week. 

