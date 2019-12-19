Netizens Baffled Over New 'Maggi' Sandals Worth Almost Rs 1 Lakh

An Italian luxury brand has come up with sandals that look no less than the yummy noodles that its customers are fond of. The pictures of these sandals made it to social media and went viral within no time. Netizens seemed completely baffled over the product. The sandals, that has a stark similarity with the Maggi noodles, has been brought out by Bottega Veneta from its Pre-Fall 2020 collection. These interwoven sandals are styled in an unconventional way to fit your toes. Take a look.

Read: Different Maggi Recipes You Can Try At Home With Simple Ingredients

Read: Best Maggie Places To Visit In Mumbai If You Are A Fan Of Masala Noodles

Netizens baffled over Maggi shoes

The post was first put up by the Instagram handle, @diet_prada. By now, it has been liked over 86k times. The photos didn't take much time to attract humorous comments, where netizens felt instantly "hungry" looking at the shoes, while few showed the curiosity, "Are these hot waterproof?". What's the most baffling fact about the product is that while a small packet of Maggi may cost you Rs 10, these may cost you that amount but 10,000 times more. According to reports, the shoes, which are yet to be launched, may cost you in and about Rs 1 lakh.

Read: Maggie: Recipes For Making Your Bowl Of Instant Noodles Tastier

Noodles with oranges

Besides this, another crazy version of instant noodles emerged recently with cooked oranges in the stew. The bizarre recipe and its snap is making rounds on the internet and has gone viral. A Twitter user shared a photo of the one-of-a-kind dish after claiming to have chanced upon the unusual combination in another person’s Instagram story. This is not the first time someone has made crazy experiments with noodles. Earlier in September, the internet was full of appalled responses to a sweet instant noodle kheer. Take a look at the recipes:

Just saw this on a friend's IG story bruh what are y'all smoking pic.twitter.com/v63FEneIgI — PotatHOE (@potathoe69) December 11, 2019

Here's how to ruin Maggi with each step! https://t.co/jvIpYtfvfO — Megha Raina (@megharainaa) September 12, 2019

Read: Maggi: Easy And Quick Dishes You Can Make Using Maggi