Different Maggi Recipes You Can Try At Home With Simple Ingredients

Maggi is a staple food for every young Indian. The fact that it is so affordable and easy to cook, is what makes it so very popular. Maggi is available in a variety of price ranging from Rs. 5- Rs. 40. Over the years, Maggi has been a base for many food experimentalists, be it adding vegetables to it or even stuffing it in a roll. Here are some different and unique types of Maggi recipes-

Types of Maggi recipes

Egg Bhurji Maggi Noddles

Ingredients

MAGGI 2-Minute Noodles (Masala)

1 pack oil

1 tbsp onion

1 large, finely chopped onion

1 large, finely chopped green chilly

3 finely chopped eggs

2 beaten coriander leaves

3 tbsp salt, to taste

How to make?

Heat the oil in a pan and saute the onions until they are soft and light brown.

Add tomato and green chillies.

Saute, till the tomato has softened.

Add the beaten eggs and mix well using a fork, to break the eggs into small pieces as they cook.

Add salt according to taste.

Cook the Maggi Masala Noodles as per pack instructions, and add the egg bhurji preparation.

Mix well.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Maggi Biryani Noodles

Ingredients

6 packs of Maggi 2-minutes Noodles masala

2 tbsp oil

4 green cardamom

8 cloves

3 medium finely chopped onions

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp red chilli powder

2 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp fennel powder (saunf powder)

6 cups chopped vegetables

1 cup shelled peas

Salt to taste

½ cup chopped coriander leaves

½ cup chopped mint leaves

2 1-inch pieces of cinnamon

3 medium chopped tomatoes

½ cup fried onions (optional)

How to make?