Different Maggi Recipes You Can Try At Home With Simple Ingredients

Maggi is a staple food for every young Indian. The fact that it is so affordable and easy to cook, is what makes it so very popular. Maggi is available in a variety of price ranging from Rs. 5- Rs. 40. Over the years, Maggi has been a base for many food experimentalists, be it adding vegetables to it or even stuffing it in a roll. Here are some different and unique types of Maggi recipes-
Also Read | Mawa Kachori - Lip-smacking Rajasthani Mawa Kachori Recipe You Must Try
Types of Maggi recipes
Egg Bhurji Maggi Noddles
Ingredients
- MAGGI 2-Minute Noodles (Masala)
- 1 pack oil
- 1 tbsp onion
- 1 large, finely chopped onion
- 1 large, finely chopped green chilly
- 3 finely chopped eggs
- 2 beaten coriander leaves
- 3 tbsp salt, to taste
Also Read | Pita Bread Recipe To Try At Home And Enjoy With With Your Favourite Sauces
How to make?
- Heat the oil in a pan and saute the onions until they are soft and light brown.
- Add tomato and green chillies.
- Saute, till the tomato has softened.
- Add the beaten eggs and mix well using a fork, to break the eggs into small pieces as they cook.
- Add salt according to taste.
- Cook the Maggi Masala Noodles as per pack instructions, and add the egg bhurji preparation.
- Mix well.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.
Also Read | Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe To Make At Home Like A Pro Dessert Chef
Maggi Biryani Noodles
Ingredients
- 6 packs of Maggi 2-minutes Noodles masala
- 2 tbsp oil
- 4 green cardamom
- 8 cloves
- 3 medium finely chopped onions
- 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tbsp red chilli powder
- 2 tbsp coriander powder
- 1 tbsp fennel powder (saunf powder)
- 6 cups chopped vegetables
- 1 cup shelled peas
- Salt to taste
- ½ cup chopped coriander leaves
- ½ cup chopped mint leaves
- 2 1-inch pieces of cinnamon
- 3 medium chopped tomatoes
- ½ cup fried onions (optional)
Also Read | Here's A Quick Butter Chicken Lasagna Recipe You Must Check Out
How to make?
- Heat oil in a pan.
- Add green cardamom, cinnamon and cloves.
- Then add the onions and garlic and saute till brown.
- Add the ginger-garlic paste and saute for 5 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes and cook till they are soft.
- Add red chilli powder, coriander powder and saunf powder and fry for a minute.
- Add the chopped vegetables and peas and cook till tender.
- Add salt to taste.
- Cook Maggi Noodles as per instructions on the pack.
- In a serving dish, put half the cooked Maggi and then put half the cooked vegetables.
- Put the remaining Maggi Noodles and serve hot garnished with coriander leaves, mint leaves, and fried onions.