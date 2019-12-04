Best Maggie places to visit in Mumbai if you are a fan of masala noodles

A hot bowl of maggie is all you need to make yourself comfortable in this cosy winter weather. There are a few places in Mumbai which offer the best kind of maggie noodles. The places listed below are not just famous for the authentic taste of Maggie, but also for their ability to get creative with the dish.

1. The Tuck Box

The Tuck Box is a small place situated close to Shalimar Juice Centre in Charni Road. The place is not very well-decorated; it is just a street stall with chairs put up outside. However, it provides a few of the best versions of Maggie. You can choose from a variety of options available here. The most famous of all is the paneer with cheese Maggie. The place is loved for this speciality and hence gets crowded mostly in the evenings. The spot is also pretty affordable.

2. Koolar & Co

Koolar & Co is a restaurant situated in Matunga East. It is an extremely famous Irani café which is almost always crowded. The place is loved for the variety of Maggie option that it provides. It is famous for Maggie with cheese. The service here might give you a reason to complain but the food here deserves your attention.

3. Hungry Head

Hungry Head is a food joint situated in Powai, Mumbai. The place has a menu full of exotic Maggie dishes. It is visited by a huge number of people for the variety available at affordable prices. The place needs to be visited for the Picadillia Maggie which is the highlight of this place. You can also sit there and have your food as the place is a food joint with chairs put up outside the truck. The service here is also pretty impressive.

4. Steamy Mugs

Steamy Mugs is a cosy place situated in Chembur East. It offers a few Maggie dishes which will make you visit the place often. The ambience here is just perfect for a winter evening. The best combination to try here is maggie and chai. The menu here also offers a number of other fast food options which will surely make you a regular customer here.

5. Coffee Break

Coffee Break is a café situated in Charni Road. The place is loved for the décor and vibe. The decoration is mostly vintage and will make you feel very comfortable. The best thing to have here is a bowl of extra spicy Maggie. This is a treat for the spice lovers. You also need to try out the variety of coffee options available here. It only cost a limited amount and you will love the food.

