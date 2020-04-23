US Prez Plants Maple Tree At White House, Ivanka Trump Says 'first Of One Trillion'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 22 planted a maple tree at the White House on the occasion of World Earth Day. Taking to Twitter, advisor to the President of the United States and also his daughter Ivanka Trump took to Twitter and stated that tree is "First of the on Trillion" trees that they have committed to planting trees across the world.

Today on the South Lawn of the White House, @POTUS planted a beautiful maple tree, the first of 1 Trillion trees this Administration has commited to planting worldwide.



Happy Earth and Arbor Days! 🌲🌲🌲 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 22, 2020

About Earth Day

International Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to mark the importance of human beings and nature. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted the day in 2009 and a resolution was passed for the same. According to reports, the UNGA also recognized that it is necessary to promote and endorse the Earth and nature.

