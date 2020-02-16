Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Urges Strict Regulation For Online Content

Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has urged for more regulation of harmful online content and said that there is a need for governments and regulators to have “a more active role”. Zuckerberg said that a new regulation is needed in four areas ie harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability, as per the reports.

While speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, he said that social media giants like Facebook are under increasing pressure to curb the spread of disinformation.

READ: Author Stephen King Quits Facebook Over Its 'political Advertising'; Netizens Hail Move

Facebook criticised for its policy

According to the reports, Facebook has been criticised for its policy on political advertising. It launched new policies for political advertising in US in 2018. These rules require political ads to display who had paid for them and a copy of the ad is being stored in a publicly searchable database for seven years. Earlier this week, the social media website said it would not include any sponsored political posts by social media stars in its database.

READ: Twitter, Facebook Fined For Not Moving User Data To Russia

Zuckerberg urges government to come up with new regulatory system

Zuckerberg urged the governments to come up with a new regulatory system for social media. He said that to tackle the problem, Facebook has a team of 35,000 people reviewing the content and security on the platform. He further said that more than a million fake accounts are deleted every day with the help of AI assistance.

READ: Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Zuckerberg, Says 'delete Facebook, It's Lame'

I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Stephen King, an American author has quit the social media website, Facebook and announced the news on Twitter on February 1. According to the 72-year-old author, he was 'not comfortable' with the 'false information' which is being allowed in Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook. King also expressed his doubt with the company's ability to 'protect users' privacy' and urged his followers to find him on Jack Dorsey's microblogging site, Twitter.

READ: Twitter Accounts Of Facebook And Messenger Hacked, Multiple Posts Shared