New Japan PM Yoshihide Suga "determined To Tear Down Bureaucratic Sectionalism"

Yoshihide Suga was appointed as the 99th Prime Minister of Japan on Wednesday, September 16 following Shinzo Abe's decision to quit the office on health grounds. In the process of forming his new cabinet, Suga in a tweet stated that he was "determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism". As per reports, out of the 20-cabinet ministers appointed by the new Japanese PM, 15 held ministerial portfolios under Abe’s administration.

Read: PM Modi Congratulates Yoshihide Suga On His Appointment As Japan's New Prime Minister

A 'Cabinet for the people'

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and his cabinet officially resigned on Wednesday, ending his record-long tenure of seven years and eight months. Abe cited health concerns while announcing his sudden departure from office; he suffers from a chronic disease called ulcerative colitis which forced his to step down from Japan’s premiership back in 2007.

Japan’s new cabinet includes Finance Minister Taro Aso, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi who were retained.

Read: Tokyo Residents On Japan's New PM Yoshihide Suga

A tweet from the Japanese Prime Minister’s office also stated that Suga, in addition to tackling bureaucratic sectionalism, will also wage a war against "vested interests and notorious habit of always following precedent". The tweet also added that Suga plans of "giving birth" to a Japanese cabinet that works for the people.

I am SUGA Yoshihide. I was inaugurated as the 99th Prime Minister of Japan. I am determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, vested interests and notorious habit of following precedents. I’ll advance regulatory reforms and give birth to a cabinet that works for the people. pic.twitter.com/rIG7vPX9XQ — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) September 16, 2020

As per the new appointments, Hiroshi Kajiyama, the Economy, Trade and Industry Minister will also retain his position. Suga has appointed a new minister for defence, Nobuo Kishi, who is also Shinzo Abes younger brother, replacing Taro Kono. Kishi is known for his conservative political stance and advocacy of the revision of Japan's constitution.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Japan Prime Minister Hopeful Yoshihide Suga Lauds Shinzo Abe's Diplomatic Skills

Read: Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga Retains Key Lawmakers, Appoints New Defence Minister