New Jersey: 65-foot-tall Landmark Elephant Lucy To Be Listed On Airbnb

Lucy the Elephant, a six-story iconic landmark on the Jersey Shore, is now going to be listed on Airbnb from St Patrick's Day onwards. The 65-foot tall hollow elephant will be listed on Airbnb for $138 a night and is a bit to boost its visitor numbers and has been renovated and furnished by Airbnb.

Unique listing

The price listed by Airbnb is a reflection and testament to the same number of years the Lucy has stood at the waterfront. Booking a night in Lucy will include a breakfast and a voucher for dinner at one of the nearby restaurants. As per reports, Lucy is one of the last standing pieces of roadside Americana.

Primarily a publicity stunt, this endeavour is being supported by the non-profit Save Lucy Committee. This is the first time since 1902 that guest will be allowed to spend the night in Lucy. Tours are offered each summer and during weekends where guests enter Lucy's left foot and climb all the way to the top where Lucy's ornate howdah, which means the small platform on Lucy's back, where they can experience a gorgeous view of the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic city skyline.

Read: Right To Privacy To Protect Not Only Telephonic Conversations But Also Online Data: Justice L N Rao

Read: Bengal Forest Dept Begins Vaccinating Rhinos & Captive Elephants After Deaths Of 5 Rhinos

According to reports, Save Lucy Committee Executive Director Richard Helfant has said that the publicity stunt is primarily meant to promote Airbnb's site and he hopes this will lead to a significant bump in visitors which will allow the foundation to pay Lucy's insurance and upkeep costs.

Nothing will ever be more delightful or on brand to me than Lucy the Elephant being listed on Airbnb and looking a Baz Luhrmann set on the inside pic.twitter.com/5oHNMmyNJc — Katie Shelly (@katiecantdraw) February 27, 2020



Reports have indicated that in order to prepare for the even, Airbnb has redecorated Lucy with Victorian furnishings. It also donated an undisclosed amount of money to Helfant's Save Lucy. One of the major problems is that Luck does not have a toilet and running water and in compensation, Airbnb will provide a bathroom trailer, equipped with a shower, sink and toilet, to compensate for Lucy's lack of running water. Besides breakfast and dinner, guests will also receive a gift bag and other goodies.

Read: 'Innocently Funny': Elephants Eat Sugarcane From Truck, Netizens In Awe

Read: Newborn Elephant Makes 'cute' Attempts At Walking, Twitter Explodes With Joy