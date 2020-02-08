Newborn Elephant Makes 'cute' Attempts At Walking, Twitter Explodes With Joy

A recent video shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service Officer shows a baby elephant trying to take its first steps. Social media users have found the video absolutely adorable. The video on the baby elephant was uploaded by Susanta Nanda on February 6 and has almost 1,500 likes already.

Netizens in awe of the 'cute' baby elephant

In the caption, the IFS officer explains that the baby elephant is just three-feet tall at the time of birth and takes baby elephants an hour before they can walk properly. Take a look at the video below.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with this small step.

Baby elephants take an hour to stand & a few more hours to waddle around.They are abt 3 feet tall at birth with 99% of birth taking place at night. pic.twitter.com/xJcmISgLXz — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 6, 2020



Take a look at the reactions by social media users below.

3feet? Looks like an animated toy, cute🤩 — உமையாள் (@thozhiniyal) February 6, 2020

How joyous 😍 — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) February 6, 2020

Read: South Africa: Couple Invent New Gin Infused With "botanicals" Extracted From Elephant Dung

Read: Forest Officials Use Archimedes' Principle To Rescue Stranded Elephant, See Pics

Wonderful 👌 — Devamitra Panda (@devamitrapanda) February 6, 2020

mother nature is giving us the beautiful life. — deepak seth (@deepaks53151810) February 6, 2020

Very cute baby — Pushparani (@Pushpar00274777) February 6, 2020

Read: Baby Elephant Demands His Keeper's Attention In Most 'adorable' Manner, See Video

Read: Video Of Elephant Strolling In Hotel Lobby In Sri Lanka Leaves Netizens In Splits

Nice video — Ayush srivastava (@AyushSr21083531) February 6, 2020

Elephants usually only give birth at night because during the night the female will have an undisturbed environment and less threat from predators. According to reports, elephants are known to delay births if they occur during the day or early dawn. An elephants pregnancy usually lasts for 23 months, which is one of the longest. The calves at birth usually weigh 300 to 350 pounds.