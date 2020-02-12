The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

This New Tool Which Creates Colour For Every Name Leaves Netizens Amazed

Rest of the World News

New tool lets users enter their name in a box and gives them colour result for their names exactly like the patients suffering from the neurological phenomenon.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
New tool

A new fascinating tool 'What colour is your name' has been designed by Bernadette Sheridan as a synaesthesia project that allows users to experience what’s it like for the individuals living with grapheme-colour synesthesia condition.

The tool lets the user enter their name in a box and then gives them the colour result for their names exactly like people with this neurological condition are accustomed to seeing, letters in colours. Bernadette, the creator of the app told the reporters that colours are closely linked to letters, so people can try the app and see what colour their name is composed of.

Sheridan told the media that every letter has a colour attributed to it. Supposedly a person’s name was Emily, that to a person suffering from this form of synaesthesia might be interpreted as bright or sunny, owing to the swath of letters like the E or I. So, therefore, people can try their names and see what colour pops up as their personality.

Read Colour Combinations For Homes That Will Make Your Room Look Bigger And More Spacious

Read Scientists Warn Half-a-million Insect Species Face Extinction

Netizens amazed

The users on Twitter have been extremely fascinated with the app where they tried different names including the names of their pets and favourite celebrity and authors to achieve results in terms of colours. Twitter is filled with name colours as more and more users have been trying it and are delighted to discover what colour their name is. 

Read Scientists Discover Small Virus With No Previously Identified Genes

Read People Amazed By Snow In Texas, Scientists Say It's Due To Climate Change

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
LPG CYLINDER PRICES HIKED SHARPLY
UP CMO'S SHOCKER
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
AAP LOOK SOUTH TO MUMBAI, BENGALURU
A BCCI PUNISHMENT FOR U19 BOYS?