This New Tool Which Creates Colour For Every Name Leaves Netizens Amazed

A new fascinating tool 'What colour is your name' has been designed by Bernadette Sheridan as a synaesthesia project that allows users to experience what’s it like for the individuals living with grapheme-colour synesthesia condition.

The tool lets the user enter their name in a box and then gives them the colour result for their names exactly like people with this neurological condition are accustomed to seeing, letters in colours. Bernadette, the creator of the app told the reporters that colours are closely linked to letters, so people can try the app and see what colour their name is composed of.

What my name looks like to someone with #synesthesia. So fascinating! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/nddpKH31Jj — ʀαcнεʟ (@irrachionel) February 11, 2020

Sheridan told the media that every letter has a colour attributed to it. Supposedly a person’s name was Emily, that to a person suffering from this form of synaesthesia might be interpreted as bright or sunny, owing to the swath of letters like the E or I. So, therefore, people can try their names and see what colour pops up as their personality.

Read Colour Combinations For Homes That Will Make Your Room Look Bigger And More Spacious

Read Scientists Warn Half-a-million Insect Species Face Extinction

One thing I learned from @StephM0rg was the sheer variety of #synesthesia.



While it would be quite a task to build a modeler for everyone with synesthesia, it would be wonderful to see more of these POV sites. — Angelo Barovier (@Rancorr) February 11, 2020

Netizens amazed

The users on Twitter have been extremely fascinated with the app where they tried different names including the names of their pets and favourite celebrity and authors to achieve results in terms of colours. Twitter is filled with name colours as more and more users have been trying it and are delighted to discover what colour their name is.

Really interesting -- my synesthesia doesn't work quite this way, so it's cool to see how someone else's brain sorts the input. (I assign color value to numbers and letters, but letters rarely build into a word rainbow. Numbers do, but word colors supercede indiv letters.) — Ali Robinson (@acrobin109) February 11, 2020

Well, this is just cool! It's a tool that shows how folks with #Synesthesia "see" your name!https://t.co/0Z65ZzJzwR — Xanatos (Zane Marshall) (@EmperorXanatos) February 11, 2020

Read Scientists Discover Small Virus With No Previously Identified Genes

Read People Amazed By Snow In Texas, Scientists Say It's Due To Climate Change