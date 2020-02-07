Union Budget
People Amazed By Snow In Texas, Scientists Say It's Due To Climate Change

US News

The unexpected snowfall has taken place in Texas, US for the second time in less than four weeks that amazed the people and they took it to social media.

Texas

Texas is not supposed to receive much snowfall at all but surprisingly, the snowfall in January 2020 was the first measurable kind since 2017. Texas has an average temperature of 65°F during February. People are amazed by snow in Texas. They are all so excited about the out-of-season weather. The unexpected snowfall has taken place in Texas, US for the second time in less than four weeks. People have snapped selfies and are still celebrating the snow online. However, scientists say that this snow is due to an Arctic cold front and connected to climate change. 

READ: Canadian Woman Finds Car Filled With Snow After Leaving Window Open During Blizzard

People share snaps

Camels grazing in Saudi snow

Videos and pictures of camels in Saudi Arabia grazing around in the snow has concerned people from all across the globe about the rising costs of the climate crisis. Recently, in the northwestern region of the middle eastern country, a freak storm lead to a desert near Tabuk getting covered in snow. Watch it here:

It wasn’t the first time that it snowed in Saudi Arabia. Last year, the country recorded snowfall in the month of April. Eric Leister, a senior meteorologist claimed that the snow was created from a storm which travelled from southern Europe and the Mediterranean. However, the rare sight has caused netizens to become very concerned. 

READ: Winter Storm Brings Snow, Wind, Hail And Flooding Across US

READ: Report Says Snow Was Falling During Fatal Turnpike Bus Crash

READ: Tourists Trek In Snow-covered Mountains In Himachal Pradesh
 

