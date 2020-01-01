The Debate
New Year 2020: New York Rings In New Decade With Fireworks, Live Performances

Rest of the World News

The beginning of New Year 2020 comes with loud fireworks and the biggest party in NYC which is not only a tradition but a global phenomenon at Times Square.

New Year 2020

The beginning of New Year 2020 comes with loud fireworks and the biggest party in New York City that takes place in Times Square, which is not only a tradition but a global phenomenon. Every year an estimate of one million revellers flock to the land of LED screens to witness one of the best NYC events, which includes star-studded New Year's Eve parties, the inevitable surprise engagement and a chance to be featured on live television. This year Times Square saw multi-platinum rapper Post Malone with other live performances by K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette plus the cast of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill”. 

New Year 2020

Here are the spectacular videos and photos of fireworks, live performances and the final countdown at New York City which entered the year 2020 with a bash:

