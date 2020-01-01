New Year 2020: New York Rings In New Decade With Fireworks, Live Performances

The beginning of New Year 2020 comes with loud fireworks and the biggest party in New York City that takes place in Times Square, which is not only a tradition but a global phenomenon. Every year an estimate of one million revellers flock to the land of LED screens to witness one of the best NYC events, which includes star-studded New Year's Eve parties, the inevitable surprise engagement and a chance to be featured on live television. This year Times Square saw multi-platinum rapper Post Malone with other live performances by K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette plus the cast of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill”.

New Year 2020

Here are the spectacular videos and photos of fireworks, live performances and the final countdown at New York City which entered the year 2020 with a bash:

.@BTS_twt @bts_bighit BTS performs on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2020 With Ryan Seacrest in Times Square in New York, NY on December 31, 2019 pic.twitter.com/my2I7Q8rAL — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) January 1, 2020

New Year's Eve celebration and fireworks in New York City#nature #travel #photo #happynewyear2020

happy new year dear friends 🥳 and best wishes pic.twitter.com/q8955hyvRk — Enjoy Nature 🌻+☀️=💛 (@EnjoyNature) January 1, 2020

BTS just made a history by being the first korean act to perform on new year's rockin eve in New York Times Square, and performed 2 korean full songs infront of 1.5 Million people & millions of people watching in National Television and in Livestreams everywhere.🙌🏻#BTSxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/Naf804155K — wíntєr fαtímα ♡ (@btshit4lyf) January 1, 2020

@Jinthus2 @periyssology and @LaurenLozboz so I was at New York City 🌃 at the concert on New Year’s Eve and check this out! Isn’t it beautiful? 😃 pic.twitter.com/R5wM06w9YD — TheBuddyGuy02 (@thebuddyguy02) January 1, 2020

Jimin 🥺💜💜💜💜

Hope you guys had a good New Years in New York @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/op95Ik4bhG — Kathea Sanchez (@kathea_07) January 1, 2020

3...2...1...Purple & Yellow! The official @PlanetFitness confetti rains down on revelers less than 2 hours before the #BallDrop pic.twitter.com/JrqGaUJ5g0 — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) January 1, 2020

Happ New Year 2020 Bangtan and #ARMY...

Today, I have had a lot of fun and happiness both of these shades of love with everyone....

Thanks to New York and #TimeSquare so much.

Love 3000 #RM #JIN #SUGA #JHOPE #JIMIN #V #JUNGKOOK

💙💗😍💙💗😍💙💗😍💙💗😍pic.twitter.com/Ykepax1L1I — Luv JIMIN ⭐🌼❤️ (@Sunn_003) January 1, 2020

