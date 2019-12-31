New Year 2020: New Zealand Enters New Decade With Massive Firework Display

New Zealand has welcomed the New Year in a grand style with spectacular fireworks and huge celebrations in Auckland and Wellington. Scores of people gathered at vantage points for Auckland's Sky Tower where lasers and animations were organised along with the fireworks to kick off the 2020 New Year. According to the reports, New Year celebrations were in full swing down at Federal St in Auckland's CBD as the fireworks were displayed from the Sky Tower. People also gathered at Silo Park, Bastion Pt, and Mt Eden while on the North Shore, Bayswater Marina, Devonport's Mt Victoria and Queens Parade that offers good vantage points.

READ: New Year 2020: These Are The First And The Last Countries To Witness Celebration

New Zealand begins the celebration

Many gathered in the central city to party, dance and spend time with their loved ones at Federal St from 5pm.

READ: New Year 2020: Usher In The Next Decade With These NYE Parties In Hyderabad

NZ has officially ringed in the new year for 2020! I'd like to wish you all a happy new year for 2020 from New Zealand 🎊🎉🎆 pic.twitter.com/XzEv0N3Qyt — NeX Wastelander (@NWastelander) December 31, 2019

We’re celebrating the New Year early. In Auckland, New Zealand! A very happy, healthy, safe 2020 to everyone! pic.twitter.com/8Z6PSzkFmV — Ivo Daalder (@IvoHDaalder) December 31, 2019

Celebrations to move to Australia

The New Year celebrations will now move to Australia and all the eyes will be on the iconic fireworks of Sydney, which was under threat due to catastrophic ongoing bushfires. An online petition was initiated six weeks ago demanding the cancellation of the fireworks and has been signed by more than 2,60,000 people. The city spokesperson appreciated the concerns of the public but added that preparations and planning for the New Year’s Eve started 15 months ago.

READ: Influential Young Indians Of 2019 You Can Take Inspirations From This New Year

READ: New Year 2020: These Are The First And The Last Countries To Witness Celebration