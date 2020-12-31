New Year's Eve: Google Begins Countdown To 2021 With Fun Doodle

Google has joined millions of people celebrating the advent of New Year 2021 with its own unique doodle. Completed with fairy lights and confetti, the vivacious doodle celebrates the end of rather gruesome 2020 and marks the beginning of a hopeful new year. The animated doodle not only features an old analogue style clock but also showcases alphabets ‘G’ ‘O’ ‘G’ ‘L’ ‘E’ lit with bright fairy lights.

Explaining the reason behind using an old birdhouse clock, the tech giant explained that although it had been a cuckoo year, but 2020’s clock was ticking. “The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings!” Google added.

Confetti click

With the New Year just a few hours away from countries in the pacific, Google has upped its doodle game. Firstly, a user can see ‘New Year’s Eve 2020’ instantly appearing if he/she hovers their mouse on the doodle. Adding to it, any person who clicks on the doodle is taken to a different page with confetti all over it. That’s not it, a user can also click on the confetti icon to add a little flair to their web searches.

As the new year approaches, countries worldwide gear up to commemorate a fresh beginning in their own unique style and quirky traditions. While the New Year’s fireworks illuminating the skyline is one of the most common sights of celebrations by which, people aim for prosperity, hope, and wellbeing in the year to come, there are also some of the rare and unique ways in which people across some nations will welcome 2021. While some Nordic countries indulge in Tin casting others, Irish woman place Mistletoe under the pillow, man countries burn effigies and some other throw confettis.

