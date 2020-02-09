The Debate
New York's Largest Sewage Plant Currently The City's Hottest Valentine's Day Spot

Rest of the World News

New York's Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility is being hailed by social media users as this year's hottest spot for Valentine's Day.

New York's Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility is touted by social media users as this year's hottest spot for Valentine's Day. The sewage facility is located in the Greenpoint neighbourhood of Brooklyn. According to reports, the facility ran out of tickets for Valentine's Day tours in just 16 minutes in January.

Most Romantic spot

The tour is held on February 9 ahead of Valentine's Day. The tour features an overview of the plant's wastewater treatment process and a visit to the facility's 120-foot high observation deck, located on top of its iconic digester eggs.

According to a press release by the New York City's Department of Environmental Protection, the tours are 'special' and that it's only under rare circumstances that the facility is open to the public. The facility is only open for tours in February, April, and October.

The website for the tour states that the sewage treatment plant is an essential part of protecting public health and New York City's waterways. The participants of the tour are treated to gorgeous views of the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens skylines. The observation deck is a glass-enclosed walkway built atop a state of the art digester egg.

According to reports, the water treatment plant is the only facility in the vicinity that allows civilians to see water infrastructure first-hand.

