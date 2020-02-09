New York's Largest Sewage Plant Currently The City's Hottest Valentine's Day Spot

New York's Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility is touted by social media users as this year's hottest spot for Valentine's Day. The sewage facility is located in the Greenpoint neighbourhood of Brooklyn. According to reports, the facility ran out of tickets for Valentine's Day tours in just 16 minutes in January.

Most Romantic spot

The tour is held on February 9 ahead of Valentine's Day. The tour features an overview of the plant's wastewater treatment process and a visit to the facility's 120-foot high observation deck, located on top of its iconic digester eggs.

Yes, Valentine's Day at Newtown Creek IS a great idea, thanks for asking! Sign up for this year's tour beginning at 12pm today! Make sure your typing fingers are ready—tours sell out fast! https://t.co/IIC6gnKyoa pic.twitter.com/18HDp4fCNk — NYC Water (@NYCWater) January 28, 2020

According to a press release by the New York City's Department of Environmental Protection, the tours are 'special' and that it's only under rare circumstances that the facility is open to the public. The facility is only open for tours in February, April, and October.

In New York, some take a less traditional approach to Valentine's Day. Hundreds of couples and others have participated in the Newtown Creek facility Valentine’s Day tours since the tours began in 2012. Read more here: https://t.co/DFjp0VSrdF pic.twitter.com/RF26z0Tmvf — Water Environment Federation (@WEForg) February 14, 2019

The website for the tour states that the sewage treatment plant is an essential part of protecting public health and New York City's waterways. The participants of the tour are treated to gorgeous views of the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens skylines. The observation deck is a glass-enclosed walkway built atop a state of the art digester egg.

Love is in the Air! Join us Feb. 6 for our Newtown Creek Valentine's Day Digester Egg Tours: https://t.co/gsizkkjtqB pic.twitter.com/uKxaoPi3ZG — NYC Water (@NYCWater) January 27, 2016

According to reports, the water treatment plant is the only facility in the vicinity that allows civilians to see water infrastructure first-hand.