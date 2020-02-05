Will Neha Kakkar Marry Aditya Narayan This Valentines Day? Here's What She Has To Say

Neha Kakkar is currently making headlines due to her marriage rumours. She has finally decided to speak up about her next big plan. The singer is being linked with Aditya Narayan and also recently there were many rumours regarding their wedding that were doing rounds on the internet. Past few days there were rumours that Neha and Aditya will be getting married on Valentines Day 2020. But is Neha Kakkar really marrying Aditya Narayan?

Here is what Neha Kakkar said

In an interview with a media publication, Neha Kakkar was asked about her next big plan. To this, the singer replied saying that she wants to come up with new ideas as far as music videos are concerned. She further added that she will keep working hard for all her fans who are popularly known as Nehearts.

Talking about her plans about marriage, she said that if she finds the best guy who according to Neha would be the right one for her, then she will get married. Neha also said that maybe this year or next year but she would like to get married. In the past, when Aditya Narayan's father Udit Narayan who is a veteran singer reacted to the linkup rumours. He said that he would be happy if singer Neha Kakkar becomes a part of their family.

Neha Kakkar is also one of those artists who is trolled on social media for being an emotional person. Neha Kakkar is also known for her remakes of many old classic songs. When Neha was asked about these trolls, she said a popular line from an old song, kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.. Neha also said that she reacts in a certain way because she can feel the pain of the contestants.

Currently, Neha Kakkar is judging a popular singing-based reality show Indian Idol. Many years back, Neha Kakkar was also one of the contestants on the show. Indian Idol is being hosted by Aditya Narayan which has sparked the rumours.

