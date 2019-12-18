New Zealand: 2 Missing Persons After Volcanic Eruption May Be At Sea, Says Police

New Zealand authorities believe that the two missing persons following the deadly volcanic eruption have been washed out to sea and there is no guarantee that their bodies will be located. Deputy Commissioner John Tims said that the search operation will continue with a local-led operation as they outlined the overall response using images, maps and data.

Marshall-Inman, 40, and Winona Langford, 17, remain unaccounted for even after the massive search operation. Tims said that the police and partner agencies responded to the tragedy with a clear mission to recover the bodies of all those who died on the island but with the chances of finding their bodies diminishing, the nature of the recovery operation is changing. “The national operation will now revert to a local-led response, headed by District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

Search operation underway

Tims emphasised that the search agencies have not given up and police resources including the Eagle helicopter and Deodar vessel will remain in Whakatane for several days.

“We have always had an expectation of ourselves and others that all bodies would be recovered so it’s both disappointing and frustrating to be in this position,” he expressed his anguish over it.

There were 47 people present on the Whakaari / White Island when the volcano erupted, claiming at least 16 lives and several injured. As per the latest update, 14 people are still undergoing treatment in hospitals across New Zealand and three people have been discharged. The deceased include 15 New Zealanders and one Australian. The National Emergency Management Agency is coordinating the response and more than 20 government and support agencies providing assistance to it.

According to GNS Science, White Island volcano remains highly volatile and an explosive eruption from the hot gas vent can happen with no precursory activity. It said that the volcanic tremor level continues at a low level and the likelihood of another eruption within the next 24 hours is slightly lower at 20-40 per cent.

