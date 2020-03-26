The Debate
New Zealand Reports Biggest Single-day Jump With 73 New Coronavirus Cases

Rest of the World News

Authorities in New Zealand have recently confirmed 73 new coronavirus cases and have identified 5 more possible cases. as the country goes into lockdown

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
New Zealand: 73 new coronavirus cases in a single day

Authorities in New Zealand have recently confirmed 73 new coronavirus cases and have identified 5 more possible cases. According to reports, this is the highest number to new coronavirus cases In a day to date. New Zealand has reported 283 positive coronavirus cases but no deaths related to the virus so far.

As per reports, New Zealand is in its first full day on alert Level 4 which is the highest possible category. Most people have been ordered to stay indoors in an effort to stop the virus from spreading. The deadly coronavirus pandemic has infected 471,576 people globally and killed more than 21,296 people. 114,694 are said to have recovered from the virus.

State of Emergency

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has reportedly declared a national emergency in the country. The country will go into a total lockdown for at least one month to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, she told at a news conference. 

Ardern told parliament that midnight March 25 onwards, the country bunkers down for four weeks to try and stop the virus in its tracks and to break the chain. She further added saying that the New Zealander must make no mistake that the crisis was going to get worse before it got better. The country would have a lag and cases will spike for the next week or so, she added. Only thereafter the authorities will begin to know how successful they have been, Jacinda emphasized.

Arden then went on to say that the nationwide lockdown was triggered by early evidence of community transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Ardern strictly made clear that if people had any questions about what they can or can’t do, they had to apply a simple principle: Act like they have COVID-19, she declared. 

According to the reports, Ardern warned the citizens that the lockdown will be strictly enforced. All non-essential services, bars, restaurants, cafes, gyms, cinemas, pools, museums, libraries, playgrounds, in-dining services, are all going to be shuttered. Supermarkets, doctors, pharmacies, service stations and access to essential banking services were exempted.

New Zealand government took a drastic measure to slow down the spread of contagion in its initial stages. Therefore, movement restrictions were imposed on all arriving travellers, who are being forced into self-isolation for 14-days. All indoor and outdoor gatherings were strictly banned. 

First Published:
77 PEOPLE SHOWING COVID-19 SYMPTOMS