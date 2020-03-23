Coronavirus Pandemic Leads To Theatres Being Shut In Auatralia, New Zealand And Fiji?

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has taken a toll on several industries as they are advised to shut down due to the growing epidemic. Among these industries, the entertainment industry has been severely hit as it has caused a stop in the productions, releases and many more. Recently, Bollywood Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh, took to Twitter to share another announcement.

In the press release that was shared by Taran Adarsh, it was stated that cinema halls in New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji will remain shut till May 2020. Several other theatre companies such as Event Cinema, Hoyts and Village have also decided to shut until further orders. The theatres will shut its doors from today and will open in May. It also said that there will be no new releases. Check out the tweet below.

Earlier in an interview, trade analyst Komal Nahta also revealed that films that have been delayed or pushed to a further date due to the virus and as a result, the industry stands to lose about Rs 800 crore. He also said that with the given condition, moviegoers will not get to watch a theatrical film anytime soon. It was also reported that films such as Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that were supposed to hit the silver screens soon have also been asked to put a pause on the release date until further announcements.

The inevitable has happened. Cinemas in nerve centre of Bollywood — Bombay — ordered to shut down till month-end in view of coronavirus scare. So far, it’s Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Jammu, parts of Maharashtra.... Business of ‘AngreziMedium’ and ‘Baaghi3’ to be badly hit! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 13, 2020

