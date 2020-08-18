New Zealand Authorities Say New COVID-19 Wave Did Not Come From Frozen Food Items

New Zealand, on August 18, ruled out the possibility that it’s latest cluster of coronavirus emerged from frozen food items of freight. The pacific nation which reported zero cases of the infection for 102 days straight recently saw a surge in Auckland. According to reports, 13 new cases were discovered in New Zealand’s biggest city with all of them being traced back to four previously identified cases.

New cluster at storage facility

Although the origin of the new cluster still remains unknown, the initial investigation pointed out frozen food arriving in the country. However, in the aftermath of investigations, authorities revealed that the virus had not come through chilled services or material arriving from overseas at an Auckland facility. The Americold-storage facility was under scrutiny after one of its workers tested positive for COVID-19. Confirming the news, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that it seemed clear that the possibility is being ruled from the investigation.

Meanwhile, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, on August 14, extended the coronavirus lockdown in Auckland following the outbreak in more than three months. According to the reports, under level 3 will of lockdown, people have been asked to stay indoors and all consumer-facing business establishments will be closed until August 26. In addition to this, level 2 restrictions that include social distancing and gathering limits, will also be extended until the same day across other parts of the country.

Ardern reportedly said that this move is in line with New Zealand’s philosophy of “going hard and going early". She added that to help people cope with the economic repression, a wage subsidy program and mortgage payment deferral scheme will be extended.

Ardern responded to the fresh outbreak in Auckland by putting the city into an initial three-day lockdown and reimposed social distancing rules across the rest of the country. The prime minister reportedly said she will make a decision on whether to delay the Sept. 19 election within 48 hours.

