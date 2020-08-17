New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Postpones national election Amid Renewed COVID-19 Concerns

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has postponed the national election to September 17, which is a month later than the scheduled date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As New Zealand continues to report new cases of COVID-19 infection after more than 100 days of no cases, Ardern is reported to have said that the biggest risk to overcome at the moment is to ensure the safety of more than 25,000 election workers.

Read - New Zealand's Deputy PM Calls For Delay To September Elections Amid Pandemic

While making the announcement, New Zealand PM also said that she had considered postponing the elections by just 14 days. However, the election commission said that the short delay does not provide enough time for them to prepare for the updated date.

As per reports, Ardern noted that under the unprecedented circumstances of the global health crisis, the parliament must consider the raised concerns and proposed that parliament reconvenes on Monday, August 17 (local time).

Now, the parliament would dissolve on September 6 and the advance voting will begin on Saturday, October 3. Reports have also revealed that the governor-general has been advised of the updated schedule.

Meanwhile, New Zealand PM acknowledged that ‘Covid is the world’s new normal’. Adding that uncertainty posed by the coronavirus outbreak is ‘incredibly difficult’, Ardern made it clear that she does not intend on changing the election date yet again.

Read - Snowboarding Dare-devils Conquer New Zealand's Southern Alps

New Zealand Deputy PM called for delay

Ardern’s announcement of delaying the general elections to September 17 came after her coalition partner, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters called for the same.

Keeping in mind the drastic increase in COVID-19 cases, Peters had suggested October 17 and November 21 as the alternative dates. Just on Sunday, August 16, the country recorded at least 13 confirmed infections of coronavirus and the number of active cases in the country has now spiked to 69.

Meanwhile, Ardern has also extended the coronavirus lockdown in the country's largest city Auckland after the nation’s first outbreak in more than three months was reported. Under level 3 of lockdown, people have been asked to stay indoors and all consumer-facing business establishments will be closed until August 26.

In addition to this, level 2 restrictions that include social distancing and gathering limits, will also be extended until the same day across other parts of the country.

Read - The Latest: New Zealand Counts 13 New Cases, Most Linked'

Read - New Zealand PM Ardern Set To Decide Whether To Hold Elections On September 19

Image: AP