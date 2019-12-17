New Zealand Dad Creates 'Treezilla'; Smoke Breathing Godzilla Tree

A father has created 'Treezilla' which is a Christmas tree which looks like a smoke-breathing Godzilla and has auctioned it off for $273 after getting nearly 34 bids. Steven Newland from New Zealand reportedly used ten metres of chicken wire, weed mat, four fake Christmas trees along with a fog machine to complete the unique tree. To give the tree more detail, the 36-year-old even used plastic teeth and paper claws. Newland had made the tree in 2018 after being inspired to make 'Treezilla' for his four-year-old nephew who apparently 'loves dinosaurs'.

Initially, Newland had listed the tree with a reserve of $165 and has reportedly donated the extra proceeds to children's charity called Canteen. On the description of the tree, the New Zealander wrote that it was a 1'.8m tree which breaths smoke'. He further elaborated that the machine works with remote control and comes with a spare fog machine fluid. Since the 'Treezilla' is covered with lights, Newland also clarified that they can be 'easily removed' as well as the Christmas hat if the buyer wants to use the tree for other purposes. Newland sold the tree with a spare box of branches and dinosaur stockings which even requires a stand to hold it up.

Newland's creations

According to Newland, his 'unique' creation is a 'bit awkward' to move around different places and therefore recommended that few people should gather to move it or a van, enclosed trailer to transport the tree. For this year, Newland reportedly did not disclose his entire plans but said that it involves five meters of chain, a beer crate, and even a ceiling fan. 'Treezilla' is not the only invention of Newland, in previous years he has built a Pac Man-themed tree along with a half Portal tree. The 36-year-old confessed that the PacMan tree is his 'favourite project' because of the logistics which were required to build it. For that tree, Newland worked through the maze of all the lights which were in hundreds.

