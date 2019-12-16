Emilia Clarke's 'Last Christmas' Surpasses $100 Million At Global Box Office

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding-starrer Last Christmas has surpassed the $100 million mark in its global ticket sales. The film has been well received by the audience even though it reportedly received poor critic reactions.

Film achieves major milestone

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke and Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding teamed up for a holiday romantic comedy titled Last Christmas. The film recently achieved a major milestone by grossing $100 million in global ticket sales. Last Christmas, although well received by the audience, did not get thumbs up from the critics. The film was especially critiqued heavily for its "wacky" end.

The film Last Christmas has been enjoying a successful run at the box-office for the last six weeks. The film earned $34.4 million in North America. This Clarke and Golding starrer earned $66.5 million from the 64 foreign markets it was released in. Last Christmas was made in a quarter of the budget of its current global ticket sales. This $25 million budget film was released in early November. It received a slow start at the box-office and grossed $11.5 million but managed to stay in the Top 10 films for five consecutive weeks.

Last Christmas has been directed by Paul Feig, who previously directed films like Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor. This Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding film is inspired by a Michael Buble song. This song depicts the story of an unlucky woman whose fate starts to change when she meets a mysterious man. The cast of Last Christmas also includes Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh. Emma Thompson is also the screenplay writer of the film. Last Christmas is Universal Studios’ third original project this year that has surpassed the $100 million mark worldwide. Good Boys collected $110 million and Yesterday collected $151 million in its global ticket sales.

