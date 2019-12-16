Facebook Campaign Trying To Get Jarvis Cocker's Song To Christmas Number One

A Facebook campaign was launched to make a 2006 song by Jarvis Cocker as the number one Christmas song this year. Running the World is a song from Cocker's time in Pulp but a song from his time as a solo singer. The songs somewhat compliments the Christmas theme. The social media campaign has garnered attention due to a group on Facebook titles 'Fancy Getting "Running the World to UK Xmas No.1?'.

Running the World to UK Xmas No.1?

The social media campaign is to ask people to either buy the 2006 song on Itunes and stream it at least a 100 times on popular music application Spotify which is equivalent to 1 sale of the song. The group on Facebook has said that people need to buy the song from iTunes until the end of December 19. The group has more than 9,000 members and the song is currently placed at the 24th position in the singles charts. However, if Cocker's song manages to reach the number one position, it will be his first number-one single with British rock band Pulp.

A similar campaign was launched in the year 2009 to catapult The Machine's 1991 song Killing in the Name as the number 1 single and that led The Machine to become the first band in the United Kingdom to have a number 1 single solely based on downloads and making it the fastest downloaded song in 1 week in history of the UK.

Voted Most Annoying Christmas Song

In a recent survey conducted by Huawei in United Kingdom, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You was reportedly voted the most annoying Christmas song. The Singer had earlier posted a 'throwback' video with a caption “a brand new video cuts for All I want for Christmas is you (Unreleased Video Footage)” to celebrate the 25 years of the original song. Carey also announced a deluxe anniversary edition of her 1994 album 'Merry Christmas' and offering her fans to own All I want on CD, cassette, and vinyl for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies)