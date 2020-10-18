New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern To Form Next Govt Within 3 Weeks, Vows To Deliver Reform

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who won her second term in the office with a landslide victory on October 17, said that she will form her next government within 2-3 weeks. Ardern said that her party is fast-tracking the work they need to do as a team and will form the government within three weeks. Ardern's Labour Party created history on Saturday by winning an outright majority in the New Zealand's parliament with 49 per cent votes, crushing the right-wing National Party by over 20 per cent margin.

'Will work on economy, environment'

While addressing her supporters at the Auckland Town Hall on Saturday after the victory, Ardern thanked her party colleagues and volunteers for helping her secure the win. She also thanked the voters of both urban and rural areas who voted heavily for the Labour Party in the election. Ardern, who was rewarded in the election for her successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, told supporters that she would work to build an economy that works for everyone.

Ardern, who led her party to secure a majority and became the first leader to do so ever since the proportional system was introduced in 1996, said that her primary focus would be on creating jobs for everyone, training people and protecting the environment from climate change.

Ardern’s contender Judith Collins congratulated the winners in a televised speech. Collins also informed that she had already telephoned the New Zealand PM to extend the wishes “because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party.” As per New Zealand electoral Commission’s official website, 92.1 per cent votes have been taken into account and Labour Party has already bagged 64 parliamentary seats out of total 120.

(With inputs from AP)

