New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's Popularity Soars As Country Nears Elections

New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden’s party is racing way ahead of her rivals, the latest opinion poll revealed. Ardern has constantly been ahead of her rivals and her popularity surged even further after successful handling of COVID-19. This comes as New Zealand is scheduled for elections in September this ear.

According to Reid Research poll, the popularity of Arden’s Labour party rose to 60.9 per cent, highest it has been in the poll’s history. On contrast, opposition National party, which has been encircled in a series of scandals and leadership charges, plunged to 25.1 per cent.

Ardern's popularity surged

The survey also reportedly revealed that Ardern's own popularity as preferred prime minister was sky high at 62%, while the National Party's newly elected 61-year-old leader Judith Collins stood at just 14.6%. As per the survey, the labour party, which has now allied with Greens and Nationalists of New Zeeland’s First party was expected to win 77 out of 120 seats in the parliament.

Later, responding to the survey, Ardern reportedly remarked that the message they could take from the survey was that Kiwis were in support of government's recovery plan and response plan. New Zealand, with its successful system of lockdowns, has managed to stem the pandemic reporting only 1,556 cases and 22 deaths.

Read: Decision On Women's ODI World Cup In Two Weeks: New Zealand Cricket Chief

Earlier this month, Ardern warned her people that the country isn't “immune to coronavirus” and they will have to preserve the "freedom they have got". Her remarks came as neighbouring Australia reported a surge in COVID-19 cases with the state of Victoria being the worst hit.

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Urges People To Stay Careful As COVID-19 Spikes In Australia

Speaking at a press conference, the New Zealand PM asserted that it was a sombre reminder that the island nation was also at risk. Addressing the Kiwis, Ardern said that what happened in Victoria was a warning for them not to get complacent. She added that the country’s goal is now to preserve all the freedom that they were currently enjoying at alert Level 1 of lockdown.

Read: American Magic Is 1st Cup Challenger To Sail In New Zealand

Read: Journalist Held For 6 Years Gains New Zealand Refugee Status

Image credits: AP