New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Urges People To Stay Careful As COVID-19 Spikes In Australia

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned her people that the country isn't “immune to coronavirus” and they will have to preserve the "freedom they have got". Her remarks came as neighbouring Australia reported a surge in COVID-19 cases with the state of Victoria being the worst hit.

On June 29, Australia reported a total of 81 new cases, less than three weeks after recording just two cases earlier this month. On July 1, the country recorded 64 new cases in 24 hours and has moved to impose local lockdown and foreclosure of international borders The state of Victoria has now entered its second period of lockdown and closed border in response to surge.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference, the New Zealand PM asserted that it was a sombre reminder that the island nation was also at risk. Addressing the Kiwis, Ardern said that what happened in Victoria was a warning for them not to get complacent. She added that the country’s goal is now to preserve all the freedom that they were currently enjoying at alert Level 1 of lockdown.

"While we have low cases and days with zero, Victoria too was in a position of low cases and days with zero just three weeks ago. It is an example of how easily the virus can take hold again and why vigilance is so important," said Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand on July 1 marked two consecutive days with no positive cases. Calling New Zealand "a safe haven in a dangerous world", Ardern said that the Australian surge was a reminder that New Zealand was not immune to what was happening in the rest of the world, and that they will be battling the global pandemic "for some time to come."

COVID-19 free?

On June 8, New Zealand had announced that there were no active COVID-19 cases in the country, thus becoming the first nation in the world to claim to have eradicated the deadly disease.

New Zealand's health ministry had said that the focus of the government was to protect New Zealanders with robust border controls, continued surveillance and testing, contact tracing and rapid isolation of new cases, public support to prevent any further spread, like good hygiene and keeping records of movements.

