New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Appeals For Unity In Face Of Regional Challenges: APEC

At the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting on Saturday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reaffirmed her belief in multilateral cooperation in the area and urged for continuing cooperative efforts to address the region's most pressing concerns. APEC is being chaired by PM Ardern, and kicked off virtually on Friday night.

Ardern spoke during the virtual gathering about the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the advantages of a coordinated response by all member nations. She explained that each economy faces the same core issues in terms of getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, keeping businesses viable and people employed, resuming safe cross-border travel, expediting economic recovery, and ensuring an equitable response. Ardern emphasised the need for mass vaccination as a form of defence in the future.

Chance to look to the future

She said, "Today is also a chance to look to the future, as we seek to emerge from this crisis better than before. A future where our businesses flourish and our economies offer opportunities for all, where we embrace a green transformation, combat climate change and harness digital technologies. A future where, once protected by vaccination, we are able to deepen our connections for all our benefit."

US President Joe Biden, on the other hand during the APEC meeting, reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the relationship with APEC economies in order to promote fair and open trade and investment. The White House claimed that the meeting builds on President Biden's ongoing involvement in the Indo-Pacific region, including the July APEC conference, the October US-ASEAN and East Asia Summits, and other Leader-level engagements.

The leaders around the world are expected to discuss the current COVID-19 pandemic as well as expanding regional trade and economic cooperation between member economies, with an emphasis on trade outcomes that assist the transit of vaccines and related medical supplies. The leaders will also build on the important work done during APEC 2021 to reach an agreement on a joint declaration that addresses the year's policy priorities in the face of the global health and economic crisis.

