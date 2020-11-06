New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Sworn In For Second Term After Landslide Victory

Jacinda Ardern, on November 6, was sworn in as New Zealand’s new Prime Minister. Ardern, who was first elected in 2017, secured her second term by winning over her opponents by 50 per cent votes in the polls held on October 17. Taking her oath at Wellington’s Government House in both in English and Maori, the language of the native Polynesians, she promised the Kiwis of “new reforms”.

"I would say simply that sitting at this table is Aotearoa New Zealand," Ardern said, gesturing to her gathered team, in which women and Maori are strongly represented. "They collectively represent a range of different perspectives, huge talent, and enormous experience and, as you would expect in any time of crisis, a huge commitment to serving this country," she further added.

#BREAKING 🎉 This morning New Zealand's new Government became official, with the swearing in ceremony at Government House in Wellington. Congratulations to all new Ministers! Now, let's keep moving ⏩ pic.twitter.com/RTSyUFXIp7 — New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) November 6, 2020

'Landslide victory'

The final results that poured on November 6 showed Ardern won 50.0 per cent of the votes, up from 49.0 from the election night. The tally has now given her a total of 65 seats in 120 strong parliaments, rather than 64. In contrast, the opposition National Party’s seats reduced from 35 to 33, prompting campaign director Gerry Brownlee to step down as deputy party leader.

'Diverse government'

Ardern had already unveiled what she called an “incredibly diverse” cabinet as she appointed a first-ever indigenous lady that wore “Moko Kauae” art as her foreign minister and 20 other “diverse members”. As Ardern promised citizens to prioritize economic recovery for New Zealand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she sought to work with a more inclusive cabinet as she named the first openly gay person Grant Robertson as NZ deputy prime minister.

According to New Zealand’s multi-platform news service, Newshub, Ardern has appointed a ministerial lineup of several MPs for the first time in the parliament. New Zealand’s leader appointed a Christchurch local and member of Labour Party as Minister of Energy and Resources, and housing and a former teacher Kelvin Geoffrey Davis as Minister for Education and Children. Jacinda Ardern formed the first single-party government since 1996 with an absolute majority of seats under the country’s MMP system due to her landslide election victory.

