New Zealand PM Unveils New Framework To Combat Possible Second Wave Of COVID-19

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand which seems to have the virus somewhat under control within its borders has unveiled a new framework and possible measures to take on another outbreak.

According to reports, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden unveiled new measures and further possible restrictions on July 15, in the events of a second wave of the pandemic.

New Zealand still focused on elimination

As per reports, Jacinda Arden mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic was rapidly spreading across the world and even the toughest restrictions adopted by countries, that were previously seen as examples of how to contain the virus, were proving inadequate in wake of rising cases.

In response to the global surge of COVID-19 cases, New Zealand unveiled how it planned to tackle a possible second wave of the pandemic but reiterated that the elimination of the virus was still its main goal.

As the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, New Zealand was quick to action and implemented some of the strictest measures in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, the country only reported 1,547 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths according to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre. The last reported case of community transmission of the virus in New Zealand was roughly more than 2 months ago.

COVID-19 pandemic started in China late last year and has since then infected over 13.4 million people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 580,552. The US is currently the worst affected country with 3,465,031 reported virus cases, which is the highest in the world.

